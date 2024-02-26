Strong back nine helps Buchard win final qualifying round of Race to Georgia

Joe Root's disciplined hundred took the visitors to a strong 302 for seven at stumps
Yves Buchard scored 34 Stableford points to win Division A in the final Qualifying Round of the 2023 – 24 Race to Georgia Qualifier at The Els Club.
Playing off a 2 handicap Buchard shot a gross 76, highlighted by a strong back nine of gross 34, earning 21 points,
He won the Division on a back-nine countback.
Other Divisional winners were Nauman Malik (21) in Division B and Alexandre Buchard (3) in the Juniors Division.
Keith Watson, the organiser of the Race to Georgia on behalf of REZA Hygiene said: “Well that is it – the Qualifying Rounds are now complete and we look forward to the UAE Regional Final to be held at the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai next Sunday 3rd March.
“We have had another successful season – but the drama is yet to come with the winners of the two Divisions in the UAE Final winning an all-expenses trip to the World Final of the Race to Georgia as well as a ‘Bucket List’ visit to The 2024 Masters for a practice round and a tournament round – as patrons.”
The Junior Division winner of the UAE Regional Final will be gifted with a golf product.
There have been six Qualifying Rounds in the UAE this season at the Al Zorah Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Montgomerie Golf Club, Trump Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club and The Els Club.
The Regional Final for the Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia Qualifying Rounds will be held on Saturday 9th March at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.
The Race to Georgia is promoted by REZA Hygiene and sponsored by Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC as well as being sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, Qatar Golf Association, Bahrain Golf Association and Golf Saudi.
Results
Division A
Y. Buchard 34.
J. Milne 34.
Division B
N. Malik 30.
U. Wirz 30.
Juniors
A. Buchard 30.
