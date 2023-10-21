Shadwell crowned British champion owner for the eighth time

Buick wins a second Champion Flat Jockey title as Dettori steals show on Champions Day at Ascot

By Leslie Wilson Jr. Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 10:21 PM

On a day when Shadwell Estate Company Limited secured the British Champion Owner title for the eighth time and William Buick was crowned 2023 Champion Flat Jockey for the second successive year, Frankie demonstrated why he is known as the ‘King of Ascot’.

The Italian legend bid farewell to British racing with a dream double at British Champions Day, the glittering season finale of the flat racing season.

The 52-year-old jockey first rode the Godolphin-owned Trawlerman to an emphatic victory in the British Champions Long Distance Cup (G2) and then followed it up with a spectacular success in the Champions Stakes (G1) aboard King Of Steel in the showpiece race of the afternoon.

After 37 years in British racing, where he achieved superstar status Dettori has decided to turn his attention to riding in the US before he hangs up his boots.

"It's absolutely insane, what a day," Dettori told ITV Racing. "I'm having my last ride winning the Champion Stakes at Ascot, I have to pinch myself.”

Earlier in the afternoon Dettori sparked celebrations at his treasured Ascot racecourse when he delivered a masterclass aboard outsider Trawlerman to deny hot favourite Kyprios

"That was nuts. Once he got back the crowd went crazy,” said the Italian who has been honoured at Ascot with a second statue.

"He was doing a bit too much and when Ryan [Moore, on Kyprios] came to me, I thought I'm a spent force. Then he didn't get away from me and I felt I might have a little bit left here. He's very gutsy and it's amazing on my final day to beat one of the best jockeys in the world."

Two years after the passing of its founder and seven-time Champion Owner Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Shadwell Estate Company Limited secured the British Champion Owner title.

Shadwell is currently owned and managed by Sheikh Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Sheikh Hamdan.

Buick, who is the retained rider for Godolphin, the all-powerful global racing stables established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 1992, won the British Champion Flat Jockey title with 135 wins. Former champion Oisin Murphy finished runner-up with 105 victories.