Sami Valimaki wins playoff battle to clinch Qatar Masters title

Sami Valimaki beat Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win the Qatar Masters on Sunday for his second career victory on the European Tour.
Valimaki started the final round a shot off leader Campillo but caught up on the back nine to take the lead with a birdie on the par-three 17th, but Campillo birdied the par-five 18th to join Välimäki on 18 under and force a playoff. Sami Valimaki was 3 under for the round and Campillo 2 under.
Campillo could only manage par on the first playoff hole as Sami Valimaki made birdie to secure his first win since the Oman Open in 2020, which he also won in a playoff.
It's the 11th European Tour win by a Finnish golfer and the first since Kalle Samooja won the Porsche European Open in June 2022.
“It's hard to talk. It's been a long journey and feels great,” Valimaki said.
“I work so hard and I feel like I've earned it a couple of times, but it hasn't come my way. That's why it feels so amazing.”
Campillo was aiming to win the Qatar Masters for the second time after taking the title in 2020.
Scott Jamison and Nacho Elvira tied for third on 16 under, two shots off the leaders.
