Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

The outcome of Group C is more complicated with all four teams — Britain, Canada, Germany and the United States — still in contention.
Sports6 hours ago
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is an "outgoing player" and could leave Juventus this month, the Turin giants' coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Wednesday.
Former Arsenal star Ramsey has fallen out of favour at Juve, featuring for less than 100 minutes in Serie A this season.
The 31-year-old has been linked with a possible return to the Gunners and moves to Premier League sides Everton and Saudi-backed Newcastle.
UK media reports on Tuesday also said that Burnley had seen an approach turned down by Ramsey.
"Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player," Allegri said ahead of Juventus' Serie A game against Napoli on Thursday.
Ramsey, who has made 71 international appearances for Wales, joined Juve from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019.
He has scored six goals in 69 games for the club.
Allegri also dismissed reports that Spain striker Alvaro Morata could depart for struggling Barcelona.
"I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story," Allegri said.
Morata has netted seven times this season in all competitions.
The outcome of Group C is more complicated with all four teams — Britain, Canada, Germany and the United States — still in contention.
Sports6 hours ago
The 30-year-old left-hander resigned due to family obligations, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement
Sports7 hours ago
Manager Jurgen Klopp and three players — Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino — are already isolating
Sports7 hours ago
India's first-class competition was scheduled to start this month
Sports8 hours ago
All participants at the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption
Sports8 hours ago
The Sydney Test was a milestone for Joe Root, leading England for a record 60th Test — passing Alastair Cook's captaincy mark of 59 games in charge
Sports8 hours ago
The 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award will celebrate its winners at a glittering presentation ceremony on Sunday
Sports9 hours ago
While Sainz, 59 and a three-time Dakar winner, celebrated his 40th career stage win Nasser Al Attiyah tightened his grip on the overall lead
Sports1 day ago