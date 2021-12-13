PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

Former Russian international Andrey Arshavin during the Champions League round of 16 draw at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon on Monday. — AFP

Paris - Embarrassed Uefa was forced to redo Monday’s draw following a “technical problem"

By AFP Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 6:45 PM

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed Uefa was forced to redo Monday’s draw following a “technical problem”.

PSG had initially been paired together with Manchester United but the reworked draw sees them play Real while the Old Trafford side will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. —

THE DRAW:

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villarreal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid

(First legs to be played on February 15-16 and February 22-23 and second legs on March 8-9 and March 15-16)