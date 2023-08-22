Prince Khaled joins British racing's aristocracy with induction to Hall of Fame

In recognition of his astounding contribution to horse racing in the UK, the late Saudi Prince became only the second ‘Special Contributor’ to be inducted into the elite establishment after Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Khalid Abdulla with Frankel and jockey Tom Queally after he won the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot. - Photo focusonracing.com

By Team KT Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 2:21 PM

Legendary owner-breeder Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, whose name is inextricably linked to two superstars of modern flat racing, Enable and Frankel, was posthumously inducted into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame – the official aristocracy of British Flat racing.

Prince Khalid is just the second person to be recognised within the Hall of Fame’s Special Contributor category, following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was inducted in 2021.

He was chosen by an independent panel of industry experts in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the sport, his achievements through his breeding and racing operation, Juddmonte, leaving a legacy that will undoubtedly continue to shape British horseracing for many years to come.

Prince Khalid’s induction will be officially marked at a special presentation moment at York Racecourse on Wednesday 23rd August 2023, on the same day as the Juddmonte International, a race that his breeding empire has supported since 1989.

Douglas Erskine Crum, Chief Executive of Juddmonte, commented: “Prince Khalid was an owner-breeder like no other, with his numerous cherished champions, including perhaps the greatest thoroughbred of them all in Frankel.

Prince Khalid Abdulla, Sir Michael Stoute.and jockey Ryan Moore with Workforce after he won the Epsom Derby. Photo focusonracing.com

“Through his racing and breeding operation, Juddmonte, the Prince has left a legacy which, now under the direction of his sons, Prince Fahad, Prince Saud and Prince Ahmed, continues to have a massive influence on the sport globally.

“Prince Khalid would have been very pleased to be recognised by the British horse racing industry in this way and, on behalf of his whole family, I thank British racing and the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame for this exceptional accolade.”

Launched in 2021, the Hall of Fame sets out to immortalise the modern greats of the sport, both human and equine, from 1970 onwards.

Prince Khalid, who was born in Saudi Arabia in the Al Saud family, is the fourth member to be inducted in 2023, following the inductions of Sir Michael Stoute and thoroughbred sensation Sea The Stars ahead of the QIPCO Guineas Festival in May.

This year’s public vote winner Stradivarius, was recently inducted on Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup day at Glorious Goodwood.

Quest For Fame , ridden by Pat Eddery, was Prince Khalid Abdulla's first winner of the English Derby. - focusonracing.com

Never one for fanfare or self-adulation, the unassuming Prince let his horses, which included some of the best ever to grace the turf including Dancing Brave, Mandaloun, and Arrogate. To do the talking in his famous pink, green and white colours.

The flawless Frankel, trained by Sir Henry Cecil, was his masterpiece, winning all 14 of his races, including ten at Group 1 level.

If Frankel was Prince Khalid’s King, then Enable was his Queen. Trained by John Gosden, she embodied the Prince’s vision and ambition, with her sequence of big-race triumphs including a record three King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (G1) triumphs, two Prix De l’Arc de Triomphe (G1) victories, plus the English and Irish Oaks (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Turf (Gr 1).

Former jockey Richard Hughes, who was Prince Khalid retained jockey from 2001-07, saluted hid induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I think it’s very fitting for Prince Khalid to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. To have someone in racing that long and invest so much money into the game,” said Hughes who has ridden over 2,500 career winners.

“He’s probably bred the best racehorse to ever walk in Frankel and that really rounded off his breeding operation. Everything he wanted to achieve, he achieved it and he bred the best horse in the world.”