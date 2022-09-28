Pakistan's Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Team Abu Dhabi duo join Sharjah Team rookie on podium after another day of Grand Prix drama
Pakistan's highly rated teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah was taken to hospital with an infection and will miss the fifth Twenty20 international against England later on Wednesday, said a cricket board spokesman.
The 19-year-old's availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports.
"Naseem was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with a viral infection and will not be available for Wednesday's match," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.
Naseem played the first match of the series and went for 41 runs in his four wicket-less overs.
The series is tied 2-2 after four matches in Karachi. The remaining three are in Lahore.
England are on their first tour of Pakistan for 17 years.
I'm not going to take punishment to the point where I can barely walk, Mayweather rules out an exhibition fight with old rival Pacquiao
Team Abu Dhabi star grabs second successive Grand Prix victory as Al Qemzi secures another podium finish
The UAE and Bangladesh will use these two games to fine tune ahead of the showpiece which takes place Down Under from October 16 to November 13
The veteran pacer played her last international match at Lord's
The left-arm spinner grabbed two wickets — Glenn Maxwell and Tim David — and conceded only 13 runs in his two overs in the must-win game for the hosts
The matches are just the third and fourth ever to be played by the women’s national team following their launch in October 2021
Argentina haven't lost in 34 matches heading into Tuesday's game against Jamaica in New York