Pakistan recover to beat Bangladesh

Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates dismissing Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim in Dhaka on Friday. — AFP

Dhaka - Fast bowler Hasan Ali picks up 3-22 as they win by four wickets

By AFP Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 12:41 AM

Pakistan recovered from a top-order collapse to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first Twenty20 international of their three-match series in Dhaka on Friday.

The visitors restricted Bangladesh to a measly 127-7 as the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up 3-22 and right-arm medium pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-24 for the visitors as Afif Hossain top-scored with 36 off 34 balls for Bangladesh. But the tempting target looked increasingly challenging when Pakistan slumped to 24-4 in the chase.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled Mohammad Rizwan for 11 and Taskin Ahmed removed Babar Azam for seven as Bangladesh put Pakistan under pressure at the start of their innings.

But Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah put them back on track with a stand of 56 for the fifth wicket, both of them accumulating knocks of 34 runs. When Shah fell, Pakistan still needed 32 runs off 3.1 overs but Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz saw them home with some lusty blows late in the innings.

Brief scores:

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by four wickets.

Bangladesh: 127-7 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 36, Mahedi Hasan 30 not out, Nurul Hasan 28; Hasan Ali 3-22, Mohammad Wasim 2-24) vs Pakistan: 132-6 in 19.2 overs (Khushdil Shah 34, Fakhar Zaman 34, Shadab Khan 21 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 18 not out, Taskin Ahmed 2-31).

MOM: Hasan Ali (Pakistan). — AFP