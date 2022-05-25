National squash tournament in Fujairah a big success

Titov Vladishav won the Division A competition in the senior tournament

The recently held National Squash Tournament in Fujairah witnessed fantastic competitions in the junior and senior categories, a press release said.

The tournament was organised under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

In the junior tournament, Alden Fernandes dominated the under-11 and under-13 groups while Shiven Seth won the under-15 competition.

Aley Mogued Afifi won the under-17 title, while Omar Afifi took the top place in the under-19 category.

Titov Vladishav won the Division A competition in the senior tournament and Muhammad Jehangir Khan finished second.

Leslie Fernandes dominated the Division B group, while Gourav Samtani finished runner-up.

Mohammed Mubarak AlMutaiwei, President of UAE Squash Association, hailed TCCF (Tennis and Country Club Fujairah, the hosts) for the success of the tournament.

“I would like to extend sincere thanks to the TCCF team for hosting this year’s squash championship,” AlMutaiwei said.

“After a long pandemic period, this year’s squash championship is even more critical for the talented young players to come together and compete for the highly coveted titles in National Junior and Senior Squash Tournaments.”

Hania Reggi, Senior Marketing and Sales Manager at TCCF, expressed her delight in the success of the event.

“TCCF has a wonderful track record of hosting tournaments of high quality, and we are thrilled to be hosting these championships in Fujairah and making it a great experience for the players and spectators,” Reggi said.

“The TCCF has a strong pedigree of hosting major sports events including squash, and TCCF believes the young talented squash players will not only impress on the home ground but also make huge strides on the world stage.

“We also hope this tournament is an excellent opportunity to highlight squash in Fujairah and show the best of Fujairah to the world.

“TCCF team is delighted to announce the upcoming event of PSA Tournament that will be held in August 2022,” she added.

Jaques Harmes, Director of the Squash Tournament, said these events would help transform the sport in the UAE.

“It’s great to organise another national squash tournament that will help transform squash at the grassroot level. We aim to create an atmosphere that attracts and welcomes the young squash players,” Harmes said.

“This year’s event demonstrated the highest standards of squash in the UAE. I believe this tournament will further promote squash as the favourite sport in the country.”