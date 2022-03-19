Messi to miss Monaco game due to flu

Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:10 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 5:12 PM

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu.

The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG's Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.

Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.

Messi was recalled Friday by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19.