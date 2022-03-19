Messi to miss Monaco game due to flu

Liverpool were drawn to play Benfica as all three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich were paired with Spanish side Villarreal
Sports1 day ago
Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco on Sunday after coming down with the flu.
The Argentine was booed by his own supporters in the 3-0 win over Nantes last weekend following PSG's Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.
Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem, while Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are expected to return after the international break.
Messi was recalled Friday by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador later this month. He missed the previous two qualifiers in January after contracting Covid-19.
Liverpool were drawn to play Benfica as all three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich were paired with Spanish side Villarreal
Sports1 day ago
Pakistan captain Babar Azam came up with a brilliant rearguard against the Australians
Sports1 day ago
They spearhead the run-chase after Deccan Gladiators—MGM had posted an impressive 174 for 7 in 20 overs
Sports1 day ago
Team UAE clinch the 54-hole GCC Golf Championship, Junior Division
Sports1 day ago
It will be the first time the finals will be held in the MENA and joins a list of some of the world’s most iconic cities in hosting the event — including London, Budapest, Beijing, Chicago, Lausanne and the Gold Coast
Sports1 day ago
Klopp's side closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at the Emirates Stadium
Sports1 day ago
Vettel is the second driver after Daniel Ricciardo to test positive for coronavirus since pre-season testing began but the McLaren driver will be fit to race
Sports2 days ago
The results will be used to determine who will join the FIA Rally Star European Final winner, Estonia's Romet Jürgenson, in the inaugural FIA Rally Star Training Season in 2023
Sports2 days ago