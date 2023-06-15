Man United's former FA Cup hero McQueen dies aged 70

During his distinguished career the Scottish international also won an English title

Gordon McQueen began his career at Scottish club St. Mirren and went on to play for English Premier League teams Leeds and Manchester United. - AP

By AFP Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 5:22 PM

Former Manchester United and Leeds defender Gordon McQueen died on Thursday aged 70 after a battle with dementia.

Scotland international McQueen, an English title and FA Cup winner during his distinguished career, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

His daughter Hayley, a Sky Sports presenter, revealed in an interview in April that McQueen's condition had been brought on by the heading footballs during his career.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather," a statement issued on behalf of the McQueen family said.

"We hope that as well as creating many great football memories for club and his country, he will be remembered for the love, laughter and bravery that characterised his career and his family life - not least during his recent battles with ill health."

His death follows other high-profile former footballers who have passed away after being diagnosed with dementia, including England World Cup winners Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles.

McQueen was among the outstanding British central defenders of his era.

"Everyone at Manchester United is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former defender, Gordon McQueen," a statement from the Premier League club said.

"Our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time."

McQueen joined Leeds from Scottish club St Mirren in 1972 and helped his side win the English top-flight title in 1974.

He played a key role in Leeds' run to the 1975 European Cup final, but missed the defeat against Bayern Munich in the showpiece due suspension.

McQueen moved to Leeds' bitter rivals United in 1978, scoring in their 3-2 FA Cup final loss against Arsenal in 1979.

He went on to win the FA Cup with United against Brighton in 1983 before leaving Old Trafford for Chinese club Seiko two years later.

McQueen won 30 Scotland caps between 1974 and 1981, missing out on the 1978 World Cup due to injury after being selected in the initial squad.