John Isner sets new world record for aces during Wimbledon match

The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32
Sports2 days ago
John Isner found his serving groove early in his Wimbledon match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Friday to set a new record for the number of aces on the ATP Tour.
The giant American, 37, started his match against the 10th seed four aces behind Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic, who has served 13,728.
Isner, who dumped Andy Murray out in the previous round, broke the record in the third game of his match on Court Two with his fifth ace, taking his career total to 13,748.
Record-keeping began in 1991.
“It’s actually really cool,” Isner said ahead of Friday’s match, looking ahead to breaking the record.
“It’s something I’m really proud of. I will be the all-time leader. I’ll keep playing, keep adding to my total... I don’t know if (the record) will get broken. I could be up there for a long time.”
Isner, who stands six feet 10 inches (208 centimetres) tall, is also in the record books for taking part in the longest match in tennis history in 2010, against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut.
A plaque was unveiled outside Court 18 at Wimbledon to commemorate the contest, which lasted 11 hours and five minutes.
‘Give him another plaque,” US tennis great John McEnroe said on ESPN.
Aces Year
1,2602015
1,2132018
1,1592016
1,1232017
1,0482010
1,0322019
1,0052012
989 2014
979 2013
*ATP per season record
The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32
Sports2 days ago
Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star's son Noah were in Djokovic's player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday
Sports2 days ago
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be playing two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi in October
Sports2 days ago
The veteran goalkeeper is confident of leading the Indian team to a podium finish at the Women's World Cup next month
Sports3 days ago
He led England’s to their first global 50-over title at the 2019 World Cup, and the No.1 ranking in one-day internationals and Twenty20s
Sports3 days ago
Pogacar is a strong favourite for the Tour after another impressive season
Sports4 days ago
Mayweather was last seen in action at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi where he dominated former sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round exhibition
Sports4 days ago
They equalled the mark set by England in 2012
Sports4 days ago