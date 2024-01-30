Jim Prescott posts ‘memorable’ win in Black Tee Challenge at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

lack Tee Challenge winner Jim Prescott, flanked by Arabian Ranches Club Captains Nicola Breeze and Mark Gathecole. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 9:10 PM

Jim Prescott battled through tough conditions at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club to shoot a seven-over par gross 79 and win the 18-hole 2024 Black Tee Challenge.

Prescott took the title on a back nine count back from Douglas McLennan.

His scorecard consisted of nines of 40 and 39 over the 7,295-yard full course played from the back tees of the Ian Baker-Finch Design desert layout – just as it was designed to be played from – for the elite players.

Having started on hole number four in the shotgun start format, Prescott immediately had a double on hole 5 and another followed on hole 7. A brilliant birdie on hole 8 steadied his round. Consistency followed on the back nine holes and pars followed on holes 2 and 3 to complete his round and win by the narrowest of margins.

Prescott thanked all the members and guests who took part in the event at the prize presentation and commented: “This win will always be memorable, especially playing the course from the back tees, the greens were fantastic.”

The top prize in the Net Division went to Adrian Black who managed to post a two under 70 to win on a day of countbacks from Emmanuel Orim.

Mark Gathercole and Nicola Breeze, Club Captains, commented at the prize presentation: “The course played tough today, with only two players from the 47 players competing to break 80.

“Fortunately, this is the only calendar event all year that we stretch the golf course to the limits. We look forward to returning to our more friendly tees at our next tournament.”

Results

Gross Division

Jim Prescott 79 | Count back

Douglas McLennan 79

Net Division

Adrian Black 70 | Count back

Emmanuel Orim 70

Mel Russ 71 | Count back

ALSO READ