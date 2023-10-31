JA The Resort celebrates 25th Anniversary with a fun-filled golf tournament

The JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, recently celebrated their 25th Anniversary Golf Tournament on October 26 – to mark the special occasion on their anniversary day.

The invitational fun nine-hole event was slightly hindered by inclement weather on the final few holes but it did not dampen the spirit and celebrations of the event.

The winning team with 55 points were Remegia Din, James Crichton, Mark Taylor and Damien Lennon.

There were a total of 13 teams in the Anniversary Golf Day event with a four-player Team Shambles format with the best two scores to count on each hole.

Stuart McMurdo, Director of Sports at JA The Resort, who has been involved with the iconic facility for 20 years of those 25 years, commented: “It is remarkable how the years have gone. It is exciting to be able to celebrate this big day with so many friends and family.

“Many readers will not realise that this nine-hole Peter Harradine-designed resort course has hosted many Jebel Ali Challenge Matches aligned with the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

“Greats who have played here include Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els, Greg Norman, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Jose-Maria Olazabal, JA Golf Ambassador Rafa Cabrera Bello and so many more world golf stars,” added McMurdo.

“The Anniversary coincides with the rebranding of our teaching facility to The JA Golf Academy – having transitioned from the David Leadbetter Academy.

"We still have a great relationship with the Leadbetter guys and all our coaches are David Leadbetter accredited," he said.

Moving forward, we will use all their technical teaching aids. Our facility is headed up by our Lead Instructor Yasin Ali.

“Our junior programmes and teaching packages are going from strength to strength, for both local UAE resident golfers as well as the hotel guests and visitors,” McMurdo said.

“For the Anniversary Golf Day, we invited all our supportive Golf Societies and loyal Corporates – as well as many key individuals from the UAE golfing community.”

Results

Remegia Din, James Crichton, Mark Taylor and Damien Lennon – 55 Points

Brian Brown, David Binley, Milton McCormack and Mark Bull – 50 Points

Ian Olwagen, Bob Kirby, Brett Hamilton and Sue Hamilton – 48 Points