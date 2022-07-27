India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

Opener Shubman Gill was not out on 98, while stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan made 58

India's Shubman Gill hits a boundary during the third and final ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 11:46 PM

Shubman Gill was left stranded on 98 in a rain-reduced innings as India reached 225 for three off 36 overs in the third and final One-Day International at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Seeking to avoid a clean sweep after narrow defeats in the first two matches at the weekend at the same venue, the West Indies face a revised target of 257 off 35 overs based on the DLS method.

Choosing to bat first on a day when showers were forecast, India captain Shikhar Dhawan set the pace with 58 in a 113-run opening stand with Gill, whose run-a-ball 98 was highlighted by two sixes and seven fours.

Shreyas Iyer contributed an energetic 44 in partnership with the opening batsman as the pair stepped up a couple gears when play resumed following a two-hour break for rain.

In the 12 overs bowled before rain returned to end India’s innings, 110 runs were belted off the West Indies bowlers.

However Gill slowed with a maiden international century in sight, only to be denied the milestone by the return of the inclement weather.

Hayden Walsh was the most successful of the West Indies bowlers with two wickets while fellow spinner Akeal Hosein claimed the other.

The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India’s only change from the second ODI.

Brief scores:

India 225-3 off 36 overs (S. Gill 98 n.o., S. Dhawan 58, S. Iyer 44; H. Walsh 2-57, A. Hosein 1-43) vs West Indies

Match status: West Indies need 257 for victory off 35 overs on the DLS method

Lineups:

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.