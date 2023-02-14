India begin Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship campaign in style

India's PV Sindhu. — PTI file

by James Jose Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 5:01 PM

India began their campaign in style by making a clean sweep of their opening fixture in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship on Tuesday.

Led by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, India dismantled Kazakhstan 5-0 in their opening Group B match at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre.

After Dubai girl Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar beat Makhsut Tadzhibullaev and Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva 21-5, 21-11 in the mixed doubles, HS Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-9, 21-11.

Dubai-based Tanisha Crasto (right) and Ishaan Bhatnagar. — Badminton Asia Twitter

Sindhu, who won the gold at the 2019 World Championships, cruised past Kamila Smagulova 21-4, 21-12 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala won their men’s doubles tie by defeating Khaitmurat Kulmatov and Artur Niyazov 21-10, 21-6, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand completed the rout by seeing off Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva and Aisha Zhumabek 21-5, 21-7.

Meanwhile, defending champions China too made a clean sweep of their Group A tie against Uzbekistan 5-0.

Hosts UAE went down to Malaysia in their Group B tie.

Top two teams from each of the four groups will make it to the knockout stage, which begins on Day 4 of the championship.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday while the finals are set to take place on Sunday, February 19.

RESULTS

GROUP A

Korea beat Singapore 5-0

(Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun beat Jun Liang Andy Kwek/Wong Jia Ying Crystal 21-15, 21-17; Kim Ga Eun beat Yeo Jia Min 19-21, 21-16, 21-19; Lee Yun Gyu beat Loh Kean Yew 10-21, 21-18, 21-15; Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee beat Jin Yu Jia/Wong Jia Ying Crystal 18-21, 21-4, 21-15; Kim Won Ho/Na Sung Seung beat Hee Yong Kai Terry/Loh Kean Hean 21-13, 21-16)

China beat Uzbekistan 5-0

(Lei Lan Xi beat Biloliddin Kuchkarboev 21-6, 21-14; Cai Yan Yan beat Diana Garamova 21-5, 21-4; Ren Xiang Yu/Tan Qiang beat Abdul Voris Muminov/Abdurashid Muminov 21-3, 21-4; Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min beat Viktoria Rudakova/Sevinch Sodikova 21-5, 21-4; Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin beat Gafforbek Jabborov/Makhbuba Makhmudova 21-3; 21-6)

GROUP B

India beat Kazakhstan 5-0

(Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto beat Makhsut Tadzhibullaev/Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva 21-5, 21-11; HS Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-9, 21-11; PV Sindhu beat Kamila Smagulova 21-4, 21-12; Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala beat Khaitmurat Kulmatov/Artur Niyazov 21-10, 21-6; Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand beat Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva/Aisha Zhumabek 21-5, 21-7)

Malaysia beat UAE 5-0

(Lee Zii Jia beat Bharath Latheesh 21-12, 21-15; Goh Jin Wei beat Madhumitha Sundarapandian 21-0, 21-7; Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi beat Dev Ayyappan/Dhiren Ayyappan 21-11, 21-13; Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan beat Sanika Dhawan Gurav/Taabia Khan 21-9, 21-8; Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing beat Dev Vishnu/Aleena Qathun 21-10, 21-9)

GROUP C

Indonesia beat Lebanon 5-0

(Anthony Sinisuka Ginting beat Abi Younes Christophe 21-6, 21-8; Putri Kusuma Wardani beat Zeina Kazma 21-5, 21-4; Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto beat Abi Younes Christophe/Raphael Renno 21-6, 21-8; Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti beat Mira Houssein Agha/Zeina Kazma 21-4, 21-5; Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati beat Oliver Khoury/Lynne El Jabbour 21-3, 21-5)

Thailand beat Syria 5-0

(Ratchapol Makkasasithorn/Chasinee Korepap beat Amjad Al Fassih 21-3, 21-2; Sitthikom Thammasin beat A Jallad Ahmad 21-11, 21-5; Busanan Ongbamrungphan beat Sanaa Mahmoud 21-7, 21-2; Laksika Kanlaha/Phataimas Muenwong beat Ranim Al Hasbani/Sanaa Mahmoud 21-3, 21-2; Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul beat Al Jallad Ahmad/Amjad Al Fassih 21-421-9)