UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India begin Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship campaign in style

Led by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, India dismantled Kazakhstan 5-0 in their opening Group B match at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre

India's PV Sindhu. — PTI file
India's PV Sindhu. — PTI file
by

James Jose

Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 5:01 PM

India began their campaign in style by making a clean sweep of their opening fixture in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship on Tuesday.

Led by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, India dismantled Kazakhstan 5-0 in their opening Group B match at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre.

After Dubai girl Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar beat Makhsut Tadzhibullaev and Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva 21-5, 21-11 in the mixed doubles, HS Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-9, 21-11.

Dubai-based Tanisha Crasto (right) and Ishaan Bhatnagar. — Badminton Asia Twitter
Dubai-based Tanisha Crasto (right) and Ishaan Bhatnagar. — Badminton Asia Twitter

Sindhu, who won the gold at the 2019 World Championships, cruised past Kamila Smagulova 21-4, 21-12 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala won their men’s doubles tie by defeating Khaitmurat Kulmatov and Artur Niyazov 21-10, 21-6, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand completed the rout by seeing off Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva and Aisha Zhumabek 21-5, 21-7.

Meanwhile, defending champions China too made a clean sweep of their Group A tie against Uzbekistan 5-0.

Hosts UAE went down to Malaysia in their Group B tie.

Top two teams from each of the four groups will make it to the knockout stage, which begins on Day 4 of the championship.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday while the finals are set to take place on Sunday, February 19.

RESULTS

GROUP A

Korea beat Singapore 5-0

(Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun beat Jun Liang Andy Kwek/Wong Jia Ying Crystal 21-15, 21-17; Kim Ga Eun beat Yeo Jia Min 19-21, 21-16, 21-19; Lee Yun Gyu beat Loh Kean Yew 10-21, 21-18, 21-15; Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee beat Jin Yu Jia/Wong Jia Ying Crystal 18-21, 21-4, 21-15; Kim Won Ho/Na Sung Seung beat Hee Yong Kai Terry/Loh Kean Hean 21-13, 21-16)

China beat Uzbekistan 5-0

(Lei Lan Xi beat Biloliddin Kuchkarboev 21-6, 21-14; Cai Yan Yan beat Diana Garamova 21-5, 21-4; Ren Xiang Yu/Tan Qiang beat Abdul Voris Muminov/Abdurashid Muminov 21-3, 21-4; Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min beat Viktoria Rudakova/Sevinch Sodikova 21-5, 21-4; Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin beat Gafforbek Jabborov/Makhbuba Makhmudova 21-3; 21-6)

GROUP B

India beat Kazakhstan 5-0

(Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto beat Makhsut Tadzhibullaev/Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva 21-5, 21-11; HS Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarin 21-9, 21-11; PV Sindhu beat Kamila Smagulova 21-4, 21-12; Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala beat Khaitmurat Kulmatov/Artur Niyazov 21-10, 21-6; Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand beat Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva/Aisha Zhumabek 21-5, 21-7)

Malaysia beat UAE 5-0

(Lee Zii Jia beat Bharath Latheesh 21-12, 21-15; Goh Jin Wei beat Madhumitha Sundarapandian 21-0, 21-7; Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi beat Dev Ayyappan/Dhiren Ayyappan 21-11, 21-13; Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan beat Sanika Dhawan Gurav/Taabia Khan 21-9, 21-8; Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing beat Dev Vishnu/Aleena Qathun 21-10, 21-9)

GROUP C

Indonesia beat Lebanon 5-0

(Anthony Sinisuka Ginting beat Abi Younes Christophe 21-6, 21-8; Putri Kusuma Wardani beat Zeina Kazma 21-5, 21-4; Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto beat Abi Younes Christophe/Raphael Renno 21-6, 21-8; Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti beat Mira Houssein Agha/Zeina Kazma 21-4, 21-5; Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati beat Oliver Khoury/Lynne El Jabbour 21-3, 21-5)

Thailand beat Syria 5-0

(Ratchapol Makkasasithorn/Chasinee Korepap beat Amjad Al Fassih 21-3, 21-2; Sitthikom Thammasin beat A Jallad Ahmad 21-11, 21-5; Busanan Ongbamrungphan beat Sanaa Mahmoud 21-7, 21-2; Laksika Kanlaha/Phataimas Muenwong beat Ranim Al Hasbani/Sanaa Mahmoud 21-3, 21-2; Peeratchai Sukphun/Pakkapon Teeraratsakul beat Al Jallad Ahmad/Amjad Al Fassih 21-421-9)

James Jose

More news from Sports