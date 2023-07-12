How Dubai helped showcase the talent and grit of female Kabaddi players from across India

Uma Kolkata victorious in the first edition of women's league that will forever be remembered in sports history for empowering today's female athletes

Uma Kolkata receive their winner's purse. - Supplied Photo

Conceptualised to unleash the power of women the recently held Women's Kabaddi League exceeded all expectations when it showcased the passion and determination of talented athletes from India, many of them from villages and rural areas.

After 12 days of highly entertaining matches Uma Kolkata claimed a place in sporting history when they emerged as the overall winners at the event, the first of its kind.

Eight formidable teams, including The Delhi Dynamites, Gujarat Angels, Great Marathas,Haryana Hustlers, Punjab Panthers, Rajasthan Riders, Uma Kolkata, and Bengaluru Hawkstook took to the kabaddi mat at the Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club, each vying for supremacy.

Led by prominent senior players, including the formidable Moti Chandan, Harwinder Kaur and Bhateri, the teams showcased their expertise and displayed electrifying performances throughout the league.

The grand finale featured an intense showdown between Uma Kolkata and Delhi Dynamites with the former prevailing 31-27 in a nail-biting encounter.

Action from the Women's Kabaddi League at the Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club. = Supplied Photo

The jubilant team representing Kolkata team received a handsome cash prize of Rs 1 crore (approx Dh 500,00) while the deserving runner-up, Delhi Dynamites, was awarded Rs 50 lakh )approx. Dh 250,000) for their outstanding efforts.

Recognizing individual brilliance, the Women's Kabaddi League bestowed special accolades upon several outstanding players.

Renuka from the Rajasthan Raiders was celebrated as the "Raider of the League," while Nikita from the Gujarat Angels was honored as the "All-rounder of the League."

Additionally, Mohini from the Punjab Panthers was acknowledged as the "Defender of the League."

Highlighting the importance of providing women athletes with a platform to showcase their skills, Pradeep Kumar Nehra, Director & CEO of the Women's Kabaddi League, said:"We have initiated this league to unleash the power of women. Talented girls hailing from villages and rural areas, who displayed exceptional skills in school and college, were often deprived of a suitable platform.

“Our aim was to bridge this gap and provide them with an opportunity to shine.”

Bollywood actor Govinda was the brand ambassador for the Women's Kabaddi League.. - Supplied Photo

Adding to the league's glamour and widespread appeal, Bollywood icon Govinda graced the event as its brand ambassador. His presence further elevated the league's stature and garnered significant attention from fans and enthusiasts across the globe.

The Women's Kabaddi League captivated audiences not only in person but also through the live telecast on DD Sports and Eurosports, allowing fans from around the world to witness the thrilling matches.

The trophy presentation for the Women's Kabaddi League - Supplied Photo

The league was live-streamed on the widely popular Stage App, ensuring an inclusive viewing experience for enthusiasts everywhere.

Following the success of the inaugural season, anticipation has risen for the upcoming second edition of the Women's Kabaddi League which promises to be bigger, better and more enthralling with the promise to continue to inspire and empower women athletes by giving them a stage to showcase their talent and fortitude.