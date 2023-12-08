Hosein spins New York Strikers into Abu Dhabi T10 final

New York Strikers celebrate with match-winner Akeal Hosein’. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 10:58 PM

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein’s plundering five-wicket haul together with opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century powered New York Strikers to a 41-run victory over table-toppers Samp Army en route to the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday.

Chasing a victory target of 122 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Morrisville Samp Army were restricted to a total of 80 for nine as Hosein claimed five wickets in two overs while conceding just six runs.

Earlier, New York Strikers’ impressive total of 121 for 5 in 10 overs was carved out of Gurbaz’s brilliant 56 off 28 balls that included five sixes and four boundaries.

New York lifted their game when it mattered most as they had lost to Samp Army in their last league match on Thursday night.

On that occasion, Samp Army bowled out New York for 70 runs but in a reversal of fortunes Samp Army succumbed to Hosein's destructive spell.

Samp Army will now play Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2, for another shot to reach the final. Gladiators outplayed Bangla Tigers winning by 10 wickets.

Chasing 113, Gladiators romped home by ten wickets with 20 balls to spare.

Opener Nicholas Pooran finished on 70 not out off just 25 balls with eight fours and five sixes. While Kohler-Cadmore scored a 16-ball 43 with four fours and three sixes.

Brief scores:

New York Strikers beat Samp Army by 41 runs.

New York Strikers 121 for 5 in 10 overs (Rahmanulah Gurbaz 56, Qais Ahmad 2 for 24)

Samp Army 80 for 9 in 10 overs (Jason Holder 22, Qais Ahmad 31n.o, Akeal Hosein 5 for 6, Muhammad Jawadullah 2 for 13)

Player of the Match: Akeal Hosein.

Deccan Gladiators beat Bangla Tigers by 10 wickets. Bangla Tigers 112 for 6 in 10 overs (Pathum Nissanka 25, Gulbadin Naib 52n.o, Nuwan Thushara 2 for 22, Andre Russell 2 for 21)

Bangla Tigers 114 for no loss in 6.4 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 43n.o, Nicholas Pooran 70n.o)

Player of the Match: Nicholas Pooran