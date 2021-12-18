Hansson lost for words after making a splash in Abu Dhabi

The Swedish team celebrate their stunning win in the women's 4x50m medley relay. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 4:09 PM

Sweden equalled the world record in the women’s 4x50m medley relay at the Fina World Swimming Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi on a day when Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich recorded a new championship mark.

At Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Friday night, Louise Hansson, her sister Sophie Hansson, Sarah Sjoestroem and Michelle Coleman combined to produce a superb performance to seal gold in a time of 1:42.38 minutes.

Louise Hansson, who also won the 100m backstroke title on the day, was delighted with the performance in Abu Dhabi.

“Winning the relay and equalling the world record and then seeing my sister (Sophie) win the bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke gave so much adrenalin and joy throughout the whole session and I just tried to calm myself down,” Hansson said.

The Swedish swimmer was lost for words when asked about her 100m backstroke title.

“I’m so speechless. I felt really good and stuck to my tactics and super happy. Adding 100m to my schedule was a last-minute decision so to be up there winning the gold medal was something I didn’t think would happen tonight,” Hansson said.

Meanwhile, Shymanovich set a new championship record as he claimed the 100m breaststroke title to win in 55.70. He beat the previous mark of 56.01 held by South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh.

“I am very happy to win the race as it was a very hard competition, and I was happy to take my shape. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but I’m just happy along with my coach that I won,” the Belarusian swimmer said.

“I have put in a lot of work especially after the Olympics where I set new records and won medals. My intention is to not be in the same position where I am now in terms of my shape as I want to keep on improving.”