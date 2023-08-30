Globe Soccer Awards enters landmark strategic partnership with La Liga

Launch first European gala as Spanish top-flight is first league to partner with Dubai-based entity

Globe Soccer, the organisers of Dubai's prestigious Globe Soccer Awards, has signed a landmark five-year strategic partnership with Spain’s La Liga, the largest football ecosystem in the world.

The agreement represents Globe Soccer's first collaboration in the European market and will see a La Liga Awards ceremony held alongside the inaugural Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024.

A gala evening featuring the two in-person awards ceremonies will take place at the end of the 2023/24 season in a European city to be announced in the near future.

The Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024 are part of Globe Soccer’s new Intercontinental Series and will recognise Europe’s top performers – from players, coaches, and clubs to agents, directors, and other stakeholders.

With voting conducted by fans, the winners of Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Club, Best Coach, and Best President in the Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024, will automatically be nominated for the end-of-year Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2024, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, in an initiative called "Road to Dubai”.

Meanwhile, the La Liga Awards: 'The Pride of our Fútbol', will recognise the best from Spanish football’s top-flight during the 2023/24 season, with five different categories - the La Liga EA Sports Best Player, Best Coach, Best Goal, Best Play, and Best U23 Player. Votes can be cast on a dedicated website that will combine the selection process for both monthly and annual awards.

The awards represent both sporting and social recognition for La Liga clubs.

Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer said: "Next year will mark a turning point in the evolution of the Globe Soccer brand.

“Partnering with La Liga to launch our new European awards, in conjunction with La Liga'ss first international ceremony, is a very proud and exciting moment for us.

“The European edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will undoubtedly benefit from the participation of La Liga, one of the most important leagues in the world, and the presence of some of its biggest names.” He added.

“Holding the official La Liga Awards on the same stage also offers Spanish football a unique platform to reward its best players and showcase its brand on an international level, so everyone is a winner."

Javier Tebas, President of La Liga, said: " La Liga is undergoing a major transformation and our objective is to continue developing as a collective. One of our goals this season is to create content in more languages and to reach a wider audience.

“The five-year strategic partnership with Globe Soccer is definitely a move in this direction and to be the first league in Europe to partner with Globe Soccer is an honour”.

“Partnering with a company that has more than a decade of experience in organising the world's most reputable football awards ceremonies brings international prestige and visibility to the La Liga brand and its clubs,” Tebas added.

“This partnership will help to promote our players, our clubs, and our fans, and underlines our shared confidence and commitment in celebrating football's best talent”.

First held in 2010, the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai have been attended by many of football's biggest names.