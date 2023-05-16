Klopp urges Liverpool to keep pressure on after win at Leicester

The Americans will try to roll back the years and win on European soil for the first time since 1993 when the event takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome this September
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged his team to keep the pressure on its Premier League rivals in the last two games of the season as it makes a late charge for a top-four finish.
Liverpool secured Europa League football for next season after Monday's 3-0 win at Leicester City and sits one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United and third-placed Newcastle United, though both teams have a game in hand each.
Klopp, whose side is now on a seven-game winning streak, said six weeks ago he had doubts about their chances of playing in Europe next season.
"I didn't believe it can happen," Klopp told reporters. "What we lacked that time was obviously consistency and there was only one chance for us to get in these situations – winning pretty much all the football games.
"All the rest is not in our own hands but we know we have to win all the games until the end of the season to have a chance.
"... You wish anyway that the opponent was just losing and you have that kind of pressure off your shoulder. Our job is to keep the pressure."
Liverpool hosts Aston Villa on Saturday before a trip for their final match to Southampton, whose relegation has been confirmed.
