French legend Zinedine Zidane rejects offer to coach Team USA

Zidane has been out of coaching since resigning from Real Madrid in May 2021

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 9:13 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 9:14 PM

French legend Zinedine Zidane rebuffed an approach to take over as head coach of the US men's national team, ESPN reported.

The US Soccer Federation reached out to Zidane, 50, to gauge his interest in succeeding Gregg Berhalter but he "politely declined" through his agent, Alain Migliaccio, according to Saturday's report.

Berhalter's contract expired on December 31 and US Soccer announced this week that assistant coach Anthony Hudson will take over for friendlies in California later this month against Serbia and Colombia.

US Soccer is also investigating a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his now-wife, Rosalind.

Zidane, a three-time Fifa World Player of the Year and 1998 Ballon d'Or winner, won a World Cup with France in 1998.

Zidane has been out of coaching since resigning from Real Madrid in May 2021.

Zidane's goal of coaching the French national team is on hold as Didier Deschamps' contract was renewed through 2026 on Saturday.

ALSO READ: