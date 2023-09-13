Football: UAE beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Zagreb

The UAE men's national football team recorded an impressive 4-1 win over Costa Rica in an international friendly in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday night.

In an emphatic display of attacking football, the UAE took a 3-0 lead at half time, thanks to goals from Yahya Al Ghasani (16th minute), Caio (23rd minute) and Ali Salmeen (38th minute).

Costa Rica, which qualified for the Qatar World Cup last year, had no answer to the brilliance of The Whites which completed dominated the first half.

Yahya got his second goal of the night in the 53rd minute to put the UAE in a commanding position.

Julio Cascante, who plays for MLS club Austin FC, got a consolation goal for the Costa Ricans in the 64th minute.

The victory over the central American team would boost the confidence of the UAE which will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in November this year.

With eight direct slots available for Asia for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026, the UAE will be confident of reaching the mega sporting event for the first time since their maiden appearance in 1990.

