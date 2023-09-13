Football: UAE beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Zagreb

Flyhalf celebrates becoming his country's oldest player as Italy start campaign with bonus-point win
The UAE men's national football team recorded an impressive 4-1 win over Costa Rica in an international friendly in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday night.
In an emphatic display of attacking football, the UAE took a 3-0 lead at half time, thanks to goals from Yahya Al Ghasani (16th minute), Caio (23rd minute) and Ali Salmeen (38th minute).
Costa Rica, which qualified for the Qatar World Cup last year, had no answer to the brilliance of The Whites which completed dominated the first half.
Yahya got his second goal of the night in the 53rd minute to put the UAE in a commanding position.
Julio Cascante, who plays for MLS club Austin FC, got a consolation goal for the Costa Ricans in the 64th minute.
The victory over the central American team would boost the confidence of the UAE which will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in November this year.
With eight direct slots available for Asia for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026, the UAE will be confident of reaching the mega sporting event for the first time since their maiden appearance in 1990.
ALSO READ:
Flyhalf celebrates becoming his country's oldest player as Italy start campaign with bonus-point win
Vaishnave Mahesh and Kavisha Kumari N Egodage bowl UAE to victory at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur
The magnitude 6.8 quake was the hardest to hit Morocco in 120 years
A win on Sunday will further enhance their chances of making the final on September 17
Alcaraz insists he will not dwell long on semifinal exit with plans to "grow up" from the loss
All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Dubai-based Meronk shoots 70 to be Tied for 25th alongside playing partner McIlroy
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players