Dubai World Cup: Rank outsider Danyah claims Al Quoz Sprint

The winner not only surprised a quality field, but also Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, who has taken over the operations of Shadwell

Ireland's Danyah, ridden by Dane O'Neill, won the Al Quoz Sprint at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai on Saturday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali.

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 9:00 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 9:02 PM

It was a proud moment for Shadwell and added to the magnificent legacy created by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, when the stable sprang a major surprise in the Al Quoz Sprint, sponsored by Azizi Development, on Dubai World Cup night.

Danyah, a rank outsider running the distance of 1,200 meters for the first time since October 2019, not only surprised a quality field, but also Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, who has taken over the operations of Shadwell.

Sheikh Hamdan, the older brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was a passionate horse owner and there were doubts that Shadwell may not survive his death. But Sheikha Hissa has once again shown on the international stage that Shadwell is alive and kicking.

“We were very surprised. I think the TV recorded how surprised we were. We’ve never run him this distance, so we didn’t know what to expect. But we wanted to test his limits and see how he does and he’s done a great job with it and Dane rode a great ride,” said Sheikha Hissa.

“It's a team effort. I think that’s the most important thing. Obviously, Mussabah (Al Mheiri, trainer) is very important to us, as well as the jockeys. They’ve played a great role in making sure the horses are at their best and I like to hear their opinion.

“I’m here with my family. We always love coming to the Dubai World Cup. We did not have a winner here last year. So, it’s great that we have one today. One is more than enough. But if we have a couple more with Mostahdaf and Alfareeq, who I think are our biggest chances, then it would be a very good night.”

Favourite Al Suhail appeared to be travelling all over the winner, but had to settle for third, while The Astrologist made a final, decisive challenge, finishing just a head behind the winner.

It was Al Mheiri’s third World Cup success (Tamarkuz in the 2015 Godolphin Mile and Muarrab in the 2016 Dubai Golden Shaheen) and he said: “He had been running over seven furlongs and a mile and we had an invite for the Godolphin Mile, but we thought we would try him over six furlongs in the Al Quoz.

“We felt he had enough speed to run well and maybe finish in the placings but to win is a very nice surprise. Great credit to Shadwell for how they planned it and it is a special day for us all.”

Jockey O’Neill added: “I’d be lying if I said we were confident beforehand. We thought possibly prize money and that would be great as he has a good cruising speed. It was worth a chance but the low draw in gate five was a concern. It was funny they stayed away from the stands side and I got a great draft into the race behind the second horse and he finished very strongly.”

Dom Sutton, assistant trainer of The Astrologist, was happy with the result despite the close loss.

“We’re super proud of the horse. He’s such a tough and honest horse and we always knew, if we got him here in as good an order as we could, he was going to be right in the finish. He gave his all, obviously, it’s a little bit gut-wrenching to go down by such a small margin but overall, we couldn’t be more proud of him.”

HOW THEY FINISHED:

1. Danyah (Mussabah Al Mheiri) Dane O’Neill

2. The Astrologist (Troy Corstens) Damian Lane

3. Al Suhail (Charlie Applebie) William Buick