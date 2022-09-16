Dubai to host IPL-style Women’s Kabaddi League next year

The Swiss maestro made the announcement on Thursday
Dubai will host the IPL-style Women’s Kabaddi League next year, a press release said on Friday.
The Women’s Kabaddi League will be staged at the Al Wasl Stadium in Jaddaf in January, 2023.
In a groundbreaking initiative to promote women’s kabaddi by APS Sports and Training Pvt. Ltd, some of the best female kabaddi stars will enthrall fans with their skills and strength.
Inspired by the rousing success of the men’s Pro-League Kabaddi in India, APS Sports and Training Pvt. Ltd decided to launch a league for women.
“We are organizing this league under the patronage of Dr Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, the honourable member of the Lok Sabha,” said Sunil Kumar, the chairman and founder of the league.
“Subhajit Rakshit is our vice president. Devender Singh is the Director (International Wings) and Geeta Chandola, is our director (CSR).
Kumar was the secretary of Student Games Federation of India. Taking his experience forward, he wished to organise Women’s Kabaddi League under his company APS Sports & Training Pvt. Ltd.
“A lot of people are working tirelessly to launch this event and one of our main goals is to promote women empowerment with our new Women’s Kabbadi League,” Kumar added.
Gujarat Lions, Great Maratha, Haryana Fighter, Rajasthan Tigers, Punjab Kings, Dubai Hawks, Tamil Legends and Delhi Kingdom are the eight teams that will go toe-to-toe for the big trophy in Dubai next year.
The eight teams in the first edition will make Women Kabaddi League India's biggest women sports league in terms of geographical representation and number of teams.
Kabaddi is the most popular contact sport in the Indian sub-continent. The popularity of the sports soared even higher after the launch of the men’s Pro-League Kabaddi in 2014.
The inaugural season of the men’s Pro-League Kabaddi attracted 435 million viewers on television, giving the IPL a run for its money with the franchise T20 league gaining 552 million viewers in 2014.
Now with the launch of the new league, fans of this traditional sport from the Indian subcontinent can expect to see women’s kabaddi reach new heights.
The Swiss maestro made the announcement on Thursday
Reigning European champions Madrid needed two late goals to beat RB Leipzig 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu
The 22-year-old injured his knee while fielding during the first Test in Sri Lanka in July and missed the Asia Cup earlier this month
The two matches will be held on September 25 and 27 in Dubai
England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year, but cancelled at short notice after New Zealand pulled out of a tour citing safety concerns
They are the only country to have won the cup twice; once in Sri Lanka in 2012 and again in India in 2016
The 45-year-old superstar will return to the UAE for his new exhibition bout on November 13
Mahmudullah's inclusion was under a cloud after a lacklustre 151 runs across his eight match appearances in 2022