Dubai Marathon: Tigist Ketema wins with record-breaking performance

Tigist Ketema celebrates after reaching the finish line in Dubai on Sunday. — Dubai Marathon

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 10:43 PM

Former Under-20 World Athletics bronze medallist Tigist Ketema of Ethiopia won the 2024 Dubai Marathon on her debut in a record time of 2 hours 16:07 minutes on Sunday.

In an event staged under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council and run on Dubai’s renowned super flat course that mainly stretches on Jumeirah Beach Road, the 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history.

She also smashed the Dubai course record, improving the mark by 61 seconds.

In very good weather conditions fellow-Ethiopians Ruti Aga and defending champion Dera Dida took second and third places with 2:18:09 and 2:19:29 respectively.

Fourth placed German Melat Kejeta ran 2:21:47 and qualified for the Olympic Games

In the men’s event, there was a unique double debutants’ triumph as 19 year-old Addisu Gobena stormed to victory in 2:05:01 to secure the winners’ trophy.

Fellow-Ethiopians Lemi Dumecha and Dejene Megersa, another debutant, followed in second and third spots in 2:05:20 and 2:05:42 respectively.

Fifth placed German Samuel Fitwi smashed his personal best and also qualified for the Olympic Games with 2:06:27.

The Dubai marathon is categorized as a Gold Label Road Race by World Athletics

Ethiopia runners have won the event 15 times.

Since 2008 Ethiopia have only lost once in Dubai.

On Sunday, thousands of Dubai residents also hit the streets to take part in the fun runs — the 10 km amateurs’ category and the 4 km beginners’ category.

Results

(Surname first)

Top Men

1. GOBENA, Addisu (ETH) 02:05:01

2. DUMECHA, Lemi (ETH) 02:05:20

3. MEGERSA, Dejene (ETH) 02:05:42

4. FUFA, Abdi (ETH) 02:06:23

5. FITWI, Samuel (GER) 02:06:27

6. DAGNACHEW, Antenayehu (ETH) 02:06:55

7. CHEBII, Douglas Kipsanai (KEN) 02:08:15

8. TESFAYE, Lencho (ETH) 02:08:25

9. TESHAGER, Bayelign (ETH) 02:08:561

10. DESSIE, Abebaw (ETH)02:09:09

Top Women

1.KETEMA, Tigist (ETH) 02:16:07

2.AGA, Ruti (ETH) 02:18:09

3.DIDA, Dera (ETH) 02:19:29

4.KEJETA, Melat (GER) 02:21:47

5 JEMAL, Fozya (ETH) 02:21:53

6. ESHETE, Shitaye (ETH) 02:21:55

7. ANMUT, Atalel (ETH) 02:22:23

8. AFENIGUS, Betelihem (ETH) 02:25:57

9. NIGUSE, Emebet (ETH) 02:27:12

10. SHIMELS, Nurit (ETH) 02:28:28