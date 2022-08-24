DP World named title sponsor of Asia Cup in UAE

This is the fourth time that the Asia Cup will be held in the country

By Team KT Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 7:12 PM

DP World are the title sponsor for the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket for men to be played at Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Winner of Asia Cup Qualifier will compete for the DP World Asia Cup 2022. A total of 13 matches will be played in Dubai and Sharjah. Star Sports will broadcast the tournament.

Commenting on the title association of DP World Asia Cup 2022, Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said: “We are happy to have DP World as title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup is a prestigious event and the participation of a respected partner like DP World is welcome.”

Commenting on its association, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship of the 2022 Asia Cup. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be a part of one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world, right here in Dubai, the new sports capital of the region. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold over the next few weeks and wish the tournament organisers, teams and players every success over the coming weeks.”

DP World is the leading provider of smart end-to-end logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. An integral part of the supply chain, DP World offers a comprehensive range of products and services from ports and terminals, economic and free zones, logistics hubs and marine services. With a presence in 78 countries across six continents, powered by diverse professional team of more than 97,000 people, DP World is committed to delivering unrivalled value to its customers and partners.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and the final will be played on September 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This is the fourth time that the Asia Cup will be held in UAE.