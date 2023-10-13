Why India-Pakistan rivalry is up there with the world's greatest sporting rivalries

You can compare this cricket battle to the famous rivalry between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in boxing

Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier during their famous battle in Manila. — X

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 1:02 AM

It is said that great sporting rivalries quintessentially stoke up pride and a resolve that extends beyond the boundaries of the playing fields and into the galleries.

They are invariably exhilarating and too hard to call, like the greatest rivalries of modern sport that include boxing’s iconic Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in tennis or football’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona and Manchester United vs Liverpool.

In cricket, the rivalry that endures between neighbours India and Pakistan is equally riveting. Dating back to 1947 when the two countries were partitioned, they have had they fair share of military upheavals, political strife and diplomatic discords which has left a lingering bitter taste on both sides of the border.

However, all things considered, when India and Pakistan face off in cricket, like they once did during Asia’s golden years of hockey, there is something so magical, so tantalizing about what unfolds after the ceremonial toss is taken.

On Saturday, the two sides meet for the eighth time in ODI history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a sporting cauldron that can host over 100,000 passionate fans, as they write another chapter to a cricketing saga that has captivated millions.

It does not matter that India enjoy the home advantage, the backing of a presumably sell-out crowd wearing light blue jerseys or that they have beaten Pakistan in all seven previous encounters.

This is the men’s World Cup, the pinnacle of 50-over cricket. There will be much more at stake than just a W in the win column because both sides will be hoping to progress to the final and get their hands on the coveted trophy on November 19 – India for the third time after 1983 and 2011 and Pakistan for the second time since 1992. There are eight other teams also nursing similar aspirations, but for the moment the spotlight will be on the ‘Men in Blue’ and the ‘Green Shirts.’

Even as the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards were engaged in a tug-of-war regarding disputed match venues, dates and visas, among other things, the players of both Rohit Sharma’s India and Babar Azam’s Pakistan have been exceptionally cordial with each other which has added a bright new dimension to the extreme competitiveness that one would normally expect from either side.

The exchange of hands shakes, smiles and praise is now common which speaks volumes for the sportsmanship and respect that they have for each other.

It was the same with Federer and Nadal with the two being the best of friends off the court despite their intense rivalry on it.

But for sure, from the moment the first ball is bowled to the last in Ahmedabad on Saturday, it is guaranteed that there will be plenty of fireworks. The team that comes to the world’s largest stadium on Saturday with a little more fire under them is sure to have the upper hand.

Needless to say the fans are already hyped and will be bracing for a close match as Virat Kohli and Mohammed Rizwan, two key batters, prepare to engage and compete at a high level.

India vs Pakistan cricket is rich in history and the two sides have played some epic battles between them. The teams know each other well, the strengths and weakness, and the players will feed into that part of the rivalry as well.

One thing is certain, neither India or Pakistan will allow their emotions to determine the outcome of the match knowing that every time they play each other, it’s a huge game.

This one will be no different.

