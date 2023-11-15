UAE could host Pakistan Super League in 2024 due to elections

Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) receives the FSL Final Trophy during a ceremony at the end of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket final match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 9:53 AM

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year could be moved to the UAE or South Africa if the PCB doesn't get the government's clearance to host the event in February-March due to general elections in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday, after a meeting of the PSL general council here, that it would seek formal advice from the government on finalising the PSL-9 dates because of the general elections slated on February 8. The PSL is generally held annually between Feb 19-20 and March 20-21.

There has been talk in the PCB that some officials and franchise owners are in favour of the PSL to be held in UAE or South Africa next year to avoid any interruption in the schedule of matches.

The argument being given is that even the BCCI had organised the IPL in South Africa and UAE in emergency situations, such as the elections in India.

The early editions of the PSL were held in the UAE because no teams were willing to play in Pakistan due to security concerns.

But since 2021, the PSL has been held entirely in Pakistan, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A reliable source said that opinion was divided on whether the PSL should be held in Pakistan or abroad, with some franchises and board officials keen on having it in the UAE while some others were resisting the move as it would impact the PCB's profits.

The PCB said that the franchises had also asked the board to complete the process of selling the media and other rights of the PSL as soon as possible.

