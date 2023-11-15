UAE could host Pakistan Super League in 2024 due to elections

The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year could be moved to the UAE or South Africa if the PCB doesn't get the government's clearance to host the event in February-March due to general elections in the country.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday, after a meeting of the PSL general council here, that it would seek formal advice from the government on finalising the PSL-9 dates because of the general elections slated on February 8. The PSL is generally held annually between Feb 19-20 and March 20-21.
There has been talk in the PCB that some officials and franchise owners are in favour of the PSL to be held in UAE or South Africa next year to avoid any interruption in the schedule of matches.
The argument being given is that even the BCCI had organised the IPL in South Africa and UAE in emergency situations, such as the elections in India.
The early editions of the PSL were held in the UAE because no teams were willing to play in Pakistan due to security concerns.
But since 2021, the PSL has been held entirely in Pakistan, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A reliable source said that opinion was divided on whether the PSL should be held in Pakistan or abroad, with some franchises and board officials keen on having it in the UAE while some others were resisting the move as it would impact the PCB's profits.
The PCB said that the franchises had also asked the board to complete the process of selling the media and other rights of the PSL as soon as possible.
ALSO READ:
The opening batter has emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings
Rohit Sharma’s squad will be wary of New Zealand, a team which has hurt them the most in ICC tournaments, and are unlikely to drop their guard
American Andy Ogletree wins International Series Asian Tour Order of Merit for his LIV Golf Tour Ticket for 2024
Sri Lanka played in fits and starts t while Bangladesh could not shrug off the mediocrity in which they were mired
Salloum and Conneely win invitational nine-hole tournament to mark the inauguration of the floodlights at the venue
Pavon’s third round effort moved him to 13 under and into pole position for his maiden DP World Tour win
The defending champions title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches
India are seeking a ninth straight victory at the tournament to maintain their 100 percent record