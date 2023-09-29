PCB chief hails love, warmth of Indian fans for Pakistan cricketers

Team Abu Dhabi veteran aims for repeat victory in Olbia, with sights also on team crown
The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf on Friday hailed the warm welcome accorded to Pakistan cricket team upon their arrival in the south Indian city of Hyderabad, to take part in ICC men's ODI World Cup.
In a statement, he said the fond reception of the Pakistan team in India is reflective of the love cricket fans across the borders nurture for cricketers of both the countries.
Zaka Ashraf thanked the Indian fans for turning up in huge numbers to welcome the Pakistan team. He said whenever India and Pakistan step onto the cricket field, they emerge as traditional rivals but not as enemies.
He expressed that Pakistan cricketers will receive same warmth and hospitality from Indian fans throughout the World Cup.
He reflected historically, whenever the Pakistan team visited India in the past, they received a warm and cordial reception, adding the Indian cricketers have been extended similar welcome in Pakistan.
"Cricket is a sport that has always played a bridging role between the two nations, and cricketers from both countries have been loved by fans in both India and Pakistan," Chairman PCB added.
Ashraf opined cricket contests between Pakistan and India have always won global attention, adding that is why cricket between the two countries is regarded as one of the best rivalries in the world of sport.
Ashraf expressed the hope that revival of bilateral cricketing relations between the two countries will provide millions of cricket fans across the borders watch their heroes perform live.
He said the warmth and love showered on Pakistan cricket team was sure to be reciprocated when the Indian cricket team visits Pakistan.
