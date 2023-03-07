Look: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma celebrate Holi with Indian cricket team

The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf's all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semifinals to Daniil Medvedev
As India erupted in colours to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, on Tuesday, the Indian cricket team also marked the occasion with a dash of colour.
The Indian team is currently locked in an intense battle with the visiting Australian team in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series at home.
Rohit Sharma's team are currently leading the series 2-1 and they need to win the last Test, which is starting in Ahmedabad, to book their place in the final of the World Test Championship against the already-qualified Australia.
But before the start of the crunch Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, members of the Indian team joined the entire nation in celebrating Holi.
India's opening batsman Shubman Gill shared a video on Instagram, showing the players celebrating the occasion with colours on the team bus.
Superstar Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were also seen smiling and celebrating inside the bus.
Indian fans will now be hoping to see celebrations with a victory for their team over Australia in the final Test.
