IPL 2024: Always had self-belief that I'll come back, says Pant

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the match on Sunday. — IPL

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 12:35 AM

After making an excellent fifty against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL game, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday said he always had the self-belief of making a comeback to top-tier cricket.

Pant clobbered four boundaries and three maximums, including his trademark hand-off-the-bat six, during his 32-ball 51 that powered DC to a competitive 191 for 5 against CSK, and eventually to a 20-run win.

Pant returned to competitive cricket in this IPL after recovering from a life-threatening road mishap in December 2022, and this was his first fifty in three games this season.

"One and a half years...this is something I have built my life on. I still have to keep learning as a cricketer," Pant said when asked if he ever thought that he might not be able to play such shots again.

"I had self-belief that whatever happens, I have to come back to the ground and I didn't think about anything else," he said during the post-match presentation.

Pant seemed to struggle a bit initially but he accelerated in the final overs as 43 runs came in the last three overs.

"As a cricketer I've to give my 100 percent. Took some time initially as I haven't played much cricket in the last 1.5 years," he said.

Pant also lauded bowlers for the win as pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) limited CSK to 171 for six.

"Bowlers have been clinical today. We've learnt from our mistake," he said.

While Ahmed shone in the powerplay, Mukesh was superb in the middle overs with his variations and change of pace.

ALSO READ: