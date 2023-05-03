IPL 2023: Only Dhoni will decide when he wants to retire, says Harbhajan

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was felicitated by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla ahead of the rain-marred match on Wednesday

MS Dhoni felicitated by Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice president in Lucknow on Wednesday. — IPL

By ANI/PTI Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 9:03 PM

While the rain intervention meant that there was no winner in the IPL clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, MS Dhoni kept everyone guessing about his future.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was felicitated by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla ahead of the rain-marred match on Wednesday.

Answering a query from Danny Morrison, a former cricketer from New Zealand during the toss, Dhoni said he has not "decided" the 2023 season to be his last IPL tournament.

"Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?" Morrison asked.

"You have decided it is my last IPL, not me," Dhoni said.

Later, Harbhajan Singh, Dhoni's former India teammate, said only Dhoni would decide when he will retire.

"Only MS Dhoni knows when Dhoni will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don't know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing," Harbhajan told Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Mohammad Kaif, who also played with Dhoni in the Indian team, said the 41-year-old player is still a very important part of the Chennai Super Kings team.

"Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time," Kaif told Star Sports' Cricket Live.

"He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier."

Brilliant captaincy

The two-time World Cup-winning former India captain went on to marshal his bowling resources brilliantly as Lucknow was restricted to 125-7 in 19.2 overs when rain stopped play.

There was no improvement in the weather conditions as umpires eventually called off play with both teams earning a point each.

Lucknow's total would have been more embarrassing if not for Ayush Badoni's brilliant unbeaten 59 off 33 balls (2 fours, 4 sixes).

It was a good toss to win for Dhoni and the CSK skipper's decision to bowl first was vindicated by his bowlers on a surface that is certainly not good enough for an absorbing T20 contest.

Most of the balls were gripping off the surface and the batters found it extremely difficult to hit through the line as Moeen Ali (2/13 in 4 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (1/11 in 3 overs) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37 in 4 overs) kept them under tight leash and also got wickets at regular intervals.

Brief scores

Match called off due to rain

LSG 125/7 (Ayush Badoni 59*, Nicholas Pooran 20, Moeen Ali 2/13) vs CSK

ALSO READ: