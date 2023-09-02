India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Watch Virat Kohli, Haris Rauf laugh together ahead of match today

The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games
India and Pakistan have a decades-old rivalry in the game of cricket. Tempers often flare with a fair dose of sledging on field when the teams play against each other.
The gentleman's game, rightfully called so, as players put their differences aside and recall good times ahead of today's Asia Cup match.
In a video shared by the Pakistan Board of Cricket, top stars from either side are seen mingling and laughing as they catch up before the match that is set to begin at 2pm today.
The video opens with Rauf walking towards Kohli on field. They hug and greet each other politely. During a short conversation, Haris Rauf brings up a recent match they played in Melbourne, Australia. He referred to the consecutive sixes that Kohli hit while he was bowling which made them erupt into a laugh as they recalled the intense moment.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
Which team will do the 'snake dance' at the end of the game today?
