ICC World Cup 2023: India team will not wear alternate kit against Pakistan, says official

Arch-rivals will clash in their World Cup match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Ashish Shelar, the honorary treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday that India will not be donning an alternate match kit during their high-octane ICC World Cup clash against Pakistan on October 14.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in their World Cup match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Dismissing the media reports of India wearing an alternate kit for the game, Shelar said in a statement, "We categorically dismiss the media reports that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless and a work of someone's imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India colours - Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," he said.

Notably, India did wear an alternate kit during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Since both England and India were wearing Blue colours in the tournament, Team India switched to a darker shade of blue with orange sleeves during their match with England.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

