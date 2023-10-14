Cricket World Cup 2023: India defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets

The opponents were shot out for 191 in 42.5 overs after skipper Babar Azam scored 50

Rohit Sharma. — PTI

By Web Desk & Reuters Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 6:36 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 6:55 PM

India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in a World Cup blockbuster between the Asian arch-rivals at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 192, India got home comfortably with 117 balls remaining after captain Rohit Sharma top scored with 86.

Earlier, the hosts bundled out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Put in to bat, Pakistan were on 155-2 in the 30th over and appeared to be cruising towards a 300-plus total with skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form batter Mohammad Rizwan (49) at the crease.

Khaleej Times is now on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join .

But India's Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Babar, triggering a spectacular collapse, with Pakistan unable to hold out for the rest of their quota of 50 overs.

That leaves their bowlers with the unenviable task of defending a very modest total against India's formidable batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 2-19 in a clinical display of his distinctive style of seam bowling.

India have welcomed back opener Shubman Gill, who will be playing his first World Cup match after recovering from dengue fever.

ALSO READ: