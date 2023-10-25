Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia's Maxwell silences critics with stunning hundred

Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 10:10 PM

Glenn Maxwell, Australia's trump card in the middle-order, returned to form in rousing fashion with a record-shattering hundred in the World Cup on Wednesday.

Maxwell silenced his critics and dispelled any self-doubts he may have had, the Australia all-rounder said after his match-winning knock in Wednesday's victory over the Netherlands.

Maxwell broke his leg in November and missed Australia's recent tour of South Africa due to an ankle issue which affected his preparations for the tournament.

The 35-year-old played the second spinner's role to perfection in the early matches but the swashbuckling batting, which earned him the nickname "Big Show", was not in evidence.

Against the Netherlands, Maxwell took 40 balls to blast the fastest ever World Cup hundred and went on to make 106 off 44 balls in a breathtaking display of power-hitting that earned him the man of the match award.

It was also the fourth fastest century in all ODIs.

South Africa's AB de Villiers leads the way with his 31-ball century against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

New Zealander Corey Anderson reached three figures off 36 balls against the West Indies at Queenstown in 2014 while Shahid Afridi of Pakistan made a century from 37 deliveries facing Sri Lanka in Nairobi back in 1996.

"It's probably something I didn't set out to do," Maxwell said of his knock, which included eight sixes and nine fours.

"I just tried to get a good platform. On this ground, you can cash in and it was nice to get a bit of rhythm finally and hit a few out of the middle of the bat.

"It's a huge confidence boost, a few doubts creep in when you haven't got runs."

Thanks to rapid hundreds by Maxwell and David Warner, Australia racked up 399-8 and bundled out their opponents for 90 in 21 overs to inflict on them the biggest defeat in World Cup history.

Five-time champions Australia also consolidated their fourth position in the points table with a major net run-rate boost, which may be useful in the race for a semifinal place.

"It's like a perfect game, when you get 400 and bowl a team out for under 100," Maxwell said.

"We've had three good wins now and will look to build on that momentum."

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who was at the crease with Maxwell as he launched the Dutch bowlers to all parts of the stadium, described his teammate as "a freak."

Dutch bowler Bas de Leede ended with figures of 2-115 -- the worst ever ODI performance.

"That was crazy," said Cummins of Maxwell. "That was just a freak show, you've got no options as a bowler when someone is running as hot as that.

"It's the cleanest hitting you're going to see."

Brief scores:

Australia beat the Netherlands by 309 runs.

Australia 399/8 in 50 overs (Glenn Maxwell 106, David Warner 104, Steven Smith 71, Marnus Labuschagne 62; Logan van Beek 4/74, Aryan Dutt 1/59)

The Netherlands 90 all out in 21 overs (Vikramjit Singh 25; Adam Zampa 4/8, Mitchell Marsh 2/19)