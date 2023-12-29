UAE

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs to win second Test and series

Set 317 to win, the visitors put up a stellar fight, but were dismissed for 237

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:37 AM

Last updated: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 11:39 AM

A fired-up Pat Cummins bagged five wickets and 10 for the match to earn Australia a nail-biting 79-run win in the second Test and clinch the series against Pakistan Friday.

Set 317 to win, the visitors put up a stellar fight, but were dismissed for 237, with the last five wickets falling for just 18 runs.

More to follow


