'An emotional moment for me': Sunil Gavaskar reveals why he ran to get MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves a lasting impression on the minds of not just fans but also on the legends of the game, and the world witnessed this after Chennai Super Kings played their last league game at home.
There was one moment that garnered the attention of the entire cricket community – when legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took an autograph from the CSK captain on his shirt.
Watching the incredible scenes unfold in front of their television screens on May 14, cricket fans were overjoyed to see a veteran legend act like a fan towards someone who was nearly half his age.
Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar revealed the reason behind the impulsive action. "When I got to know [that] Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are going to take a lap of honour at Chepauk, I decided to create a special memory. That's why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk. Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs; but I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well."
Reminiscing on the special moment hours later in the Star Sports Studio, Gavaskar – one of the greatest cricketers to have ever walked on the cricket pitch – hailed the CSK skipper for his legacy in Indian cricket and said that it was an emotional moment.
A teary-eyed Gavaskar stated, "I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian Cricket."
An emotional Gavaskar went on to reveal the two most special moments from cricket which that he would cherish for the rest of his life. "Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die."
