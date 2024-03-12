Afghanistan thrash Ireland by 117 runs to seal ODI series in Sharjah

Lehecka knocks out Rublev as Swiatek wins rematch with Noskova after losing to her at Australian Open
Mohammad Nabi made a key 48 before taking five wickets as Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 117 runs on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 victory in the three-match one-day international series in Sharjah.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made a hundred in the series opener, helped Afghanistan get off to another strong start with 51 off 53 balls before spooning a return catch to spinner Andy McBrine.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi struck a second successive ODI half-century, making a sedate 69 to keep his team on for a competitive total after they started to lose their way.
The 39-year-old Nabi offered key support but fell two runs short of his fifty as Ireland put the squeeze on Afghanistan in the final overs, restricting them to 236-9. Mark Adair finished with 3-51 while Barry McCarthy picked up two wickets.
Ireland lost opener Andy Balbirnie for one but appeared well set at 77-1 until skipper Paul Stirling holed out to long-off soon after reaching 50.
Harry Tector, who scored 138 in the first match last week, departed for three as he was trapped lbw by Nabi before the off-spinner removed Lorcan Tucker cheaply as well.
International debutant Nangeyalia Kharote had Curtis Campher caught behind for 43 and then removed George Dockrell and Adair in his next over as a calamitous Ireland collapse saw them lose five wickets for just two runs.
Nabi bowled McBrine and then cleaned up Graham Hume to pick up his first ODI five-wicket haul as he ended with 5-17.
Kharote dismissed McCarthy to return figures of 4-30 and wrap up a comprehensive victory after Saturday's second ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.
The two teams will stay in Sharjah to play three T20s on March 15, 17 and 18. Ireland won the preceding one-off Test match by six wickets, their first victory in the five-day format after seven successive losses.
Brief scores:
Afghanistan 236-9 in 50 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 69, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 51; M Adair 3-51, B. McCarthy 2-42) v Ireland 119 all out in 35 overs (P. Stirling 50; Mohammad Nabi 5-17, Nangeyalia Kharote 4-30)
