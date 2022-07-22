Cricket: Asia Cup to be held in UAE, BCCI President confirms

The opening round of the series takes place on Lake Necko in Poland
The Asia Cup will now be held in UAE, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed.
The Cup was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, the official added.
"Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rains," Ganguly said to reporters.
The Sri Lanka Cricket board informed the Asian Cricket Council that it will be unable to host the upcoming Asia Cup. Officials cited the current political and economic turmoil in the region as the reason.
Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format.
Jake Wightman won the world championship 1,500m gold with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer
Carlsen crushed Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi 7.5-3.5 in his fifth straight victorious title match last December
The UAE won five medals at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo retained the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar
Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar clinched the high jump title
Gebreslase won in two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005
The Dubai royal is a big fan of the game that has become all the rage of late