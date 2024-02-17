Craig and Butteriss proud winners of FirstPoint USA WAGR event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

City is beginning to show the form that won it an historic treble last season in the league
Inaugural winner Oscar Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) and England’s Ella Butteriss won their respective divisions in the 54-hole FirstPoint USA WAGR event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course.
Playing off a +3 handicap, Oscar shot an opening round of four under par 68 to be one shot behind leader Dominic Morton (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai). Rounds of 69 and 75 followed, to see the 17 year-old win by six shots from Rayan Ahmed (EGF).
Oscar told Khaleej Times: “I played nicely for the first two rounds. In round one, I was one over after nine holes, then went five under par for my last five holes.
“On day two I kept the momentum going from my first round. Friday’s final round was a lot windier and tougher than the first two days but I managed two birdies at the end to keep the score respectable.
“It is nice to defend a title – I won here in Abu Dhabi last year in the inaugural FirstPoint USA event and my next tournament is the Ras Al Khaimah Men’s Open next week - which I will approach with confidence.”
The girl’s winner was Ella Butteriss (Beaconsfield GC, England), who shot rounds of 72, 73 and 68 for a three under par score of 213 and an impressive 12 shot victory.
Ella, 18 years-old playing off a +3, who plays for her home county of Buckinghamshire in England, was playing in her first official competition outside of the UK.
Ella said: “My Dad lives in Dubai – so I have played the National Course a few times and know all about golf in the UAE.
“I was pleased with my golf all week and I especially hit the ball well. I just did not putt that well – I could not adjust to these greens. I have worked hard on my game all winter in England and fly back home tomorrow.”
FirstPoint USA’s Callum Macaulay, a former DP World Tour player and a golf scholar at the University of Mississippi, commented: “We have been impressed with the quality of many of the players competing in Abu Dhabi this week.
“It was great to see entries from players flying in from countries including Qatar, Kazakhstan and Zimbabwe, plus a healthy representation from golf clubs in the UAE to this flagship tournament for FirstPoint USA.’
FirstPoint USA is the world’s leading US sports scholarship agency, with this their second golf event hosted at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. For further information Visit: www.firstpointusa.com
Results
Boy’s Division
O. Craig (The Els Club) 68. 69. 75. 212.
R. Ahmed (EGF) 69. 74. 75. 218.
D. Morton (Trump International Golf Club) 67. 75. 78. 220.
Girl’ s Division
E. Butteriss (Eng) 72. 73. 68. 213.
L. El Chaib (ADGC) 73. 76. 76. 225.
K. Duangsam (Qatar) 73. 74. 79. 226.
I. Hall (The Els Club) 77. 74. 76. 227.
City is beginning to show the form that won it an historic treble last season in the league
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) surprised Sarfaraz by arranging a call from Musheer who is a member of the Indian team in the U19 World Cup
Camilo Ugo Carabelli once worked as an entertainment park buccaneer
Organised by ERN Global the show covered a broad range of topics which the 'Sultan of Swing' talked about intimately
The German athlete enjoyed a whirlwind 2022 winning European Championship gold at 5,000
‘The work continues’, said the athlete at the 15th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix – Dubai 2024
After receiving his Test cap from former great Anil Kumble the dashing Mumbai batter proceeded to compile a memorable half century at India reached 326-5 at close
Jamie and Saffie Osborne team up for a shot at Lord Glitters Handicap as big fields highlight the Dubai Racing Carnival meeting