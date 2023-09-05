Ben Sulayem and French Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra discuss FIA's 'online abuse' charter

Everyone dreams of winning a green jacket or standing on a podium with the National Anthem playing, says the Arjuna Award recipient
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem paid an amicable visit to the French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. Both parties discussed the importance of the anti-abuse campaign and the need for action to increase prevention from cyber-harassment in the motorsport industry.
Amélie Oudéa-Castéra supports the FIA’s “United against online abuse” charter.
In fact, she added that this initiative fully joins the actions of France to fight against online harassment of drivers, officials, and other actors in the motorsport industry.
The French Minister of Sports said: “The projet de loi, led by Jean-Noël Barrot, the French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, is a law that initially aims at securing and regulating the digital world.
"This law is currently being examined in Parliament but will surely soon make a positive impact in making it possible to fight against all forms of violence in sports, online and offline," she added
Finally, the FIA President expressed his gratitude towards the French Minister: “Thank you to Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, French Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for the warm welcome and for our constructive discussion.
ALSO READ
"We look forward to working with the French Government and are very proud of our historic roots here in France.”
Everyone dreams of winning a green jacket or standing on a podium with the National Anthem playing, says the Arjuna Award recipient
Son treble helps Tottenham recover from a goal down to thrash Burnley at Turf Moor
Emanuele Galeppini moves to within one shot of the leader heading into Sunday's final round at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Verstappen on front row as he chases record 10th win with Red Bull team mate Perez only fifth
Team Abu Dhabi star produces superb qualifying display as he looks to extend his lead in world title race
They played their first official international game only six years ago and are ranked 62 in the world
Kishan and Pandya's gritty fightback helps India recover from 66 for four to post a total of 266
European soccer's transfer window closed on Friday with Mohamed Salah still a Liverpool player despite Saudi Pro League offer