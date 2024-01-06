Asalaka hits century for Sri Lanka before rain spoils first ODI against Zimbabwe

'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
Charith Asalanka scored a century before play in the one-day international series opener between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe was called off because of rain Saturday.
Asalanka’s 101 runs off 95 deliveries included four sixes and five boundaries as Sri Lanka made 273 for nine in 50 overs after captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bat first at R. Premadasa Stadium.
Zimbabwe was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action.
Zimbabwe seamer Richard Ngarava struck in the fifth ball of the first over with Sri Lanka yet to score. He had opening batsman Avishka Fernando caught by wicketkeeper Clive Madande.
Mendis added 63 runs for the second wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama before Ngarava had Samarawickrama caught at slip by Craig Erwin for 41. Mendis was run out for 46.
ALSO READ
'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson leaving his Australian Open hopes in jeopardy
The 37-year-old retired as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Test match cricket
The weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates kicks off the New Year in style
The 16th edition of the event sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile
Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game
Promoter Ahmed Seddiqi says 2024 will be a significant year for Rising Stars Arabia series which hopes to showcase the best of Arab boxing talent to the world