Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi wreck Samp Army

Team Abu Dhabi's Peter Hatzoglou bowls against Morrisville Samp Army on Tuesday. — Abu Dhabi Cricket

By Team KT Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 12:07 AM

Team Abu Dhabi destroyed Morrisville Samp Army’s batting and pulled off an 18-run win in the 17th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Although Team Abu Dhabi could only post a total 100 for 3 in 10 overs, their disciplined bowling attack of Peter Hatzoglou (3 for 6) Andrew Tye (3 for 17) and Fabian Allen (2 for 24) restricted Samp Army to 82 for 9 in 10 overs.

At one stage, Samp Army were reduced to just 28 for 8 in 6.1 overs before UAE’s Basil Hameed hit an unbeaten 47 off 18 balls with five sixes and three boundaries in a bid to keep his team in the hunt, which was not to be.

Meanwhile, Dan Lawrence and Carlos Brathwaite led The Chennai Braves march past Deccan Gladiators.

Lawrence hit an 18-ball 40 runs with four boundaries and two sixes while Brathwaite smashed a seven-ball 27 runs with four sixes. The onslaught by this pair helped Chennai Braves record a six wicket win with three balls to spare.

Chennai had only one win before this match and had lost three matches while Gladiators had won three matches and lost only one.

Team Abu Dhabi had won the toss and elected to bat.

Opening the bowling for Samp Army UAE’s Ahmed Raza struck with the first ball when he clean bowling the dangerous Alex Hales.

James Vince, who joined his captain and opener Chris Lynn, began aggressively hitting the third ball from Raza for a six to deep mid-wicket before he gave George Garton the same treatment hitting consecutive boundaries off the fifth and sixth deliveries.

From the fourth over, Lynn began to let loose targeting Dwaine Pretorius for two sixes with the over yielding 18 runs.

At the half way mark, Team Abu Dhabi were 57 for one.

At a time when they should have begun to excellerate the scoring they began to lose wickets. Chamika Karunaratne removed Lynn, who was caught by David Miller at long-on for 35 and Brandon King fell was dismissed off the very next ball when well caught and bowled by Karunaratne.

Vince hit Nortje’s first delivery of the eighth over for a six over long-on and the fifth delivery for a boundary.

Bowling the ninth over Karunaratne gave way just six runs leaving Karim Janat to complete proceedings

Fabian Allen struck boundaries off the third and final ball to take Abu Dhabi to the magical 100 for 3.

James Vince remained unbeaten on 44 off 25 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

Team Abu Dhabi’s attacked well not allowing opener Johnson Charles before Peter Hatzoglou struck with the second ball off the second over by having Charles caught by Allen at mid-wicket while playing a slog sweep and top edging the delivery. With the last ball, Hatzoglou got Moeen Ali out for a duck when Allen took a brilliant leaping one-handed catch at cover.

Adil Rashid too bowled a good third over to Karim Janat. Just nine runs came from that over despite a boundary from Karim. Andrew Tye struck with the first ball of the fourth over by having Karim Janat caught and bowled for 9. Shimron Hetmyer walked in and hit the first ball he faced for a boundary past point. Tye removed Hetmyer with the last ball of that over caught by Sharafu at long-off. That over too yielded only six runs.

David Miller was clean bowled by Hatzoglou for 1 with a beauty of the first ball of the fifth over. At the half way mark, Samp Army were tottering at 23 for 5. Needing 78 from the last five overs. Fabian Allen quickened Samp Army’s end taking the wickets of Pretorius for 1, caught by Hales at point and George Garton caught by Tye at long off for 3. With the first ball of the seventh over, Tye had Chamika Karunaratne caught by Lynn for 2.

Basil Hameed walked in and hit Tye’s fifth delivery for a six. In the eighth over, Hameed hit Rashid for a boundary and a six off the first two deliveries. He also hit the fourth ball for a six and fifth for a boundary to take the score past the 50-run mark. Twenty-one runs came off that over.

In the end, Basil Hameed remained unbeaten on 47 to reduce the margin of defeat.

Brief scores:

Team Abu Dhabi bt Morrisville Samp Army by 18 runs.

Team Abu Dhabi 100 for 3 in 10 overs (Chris Lynn 35, James Vince 44, Chamika Karunaratne 2 for 13)

Morrisville Samp Army 82 for 9 in 10 overs (Basil Hameed 47n.o, Peter Hatzoglou 3 for 6, Andrew Tye 3 for 17, Fabian Allen 2 for 24)

Player of the Match: Peter Hatzoglou

The Chennai Braves bt Deccan Gladiators by 6 wkts.

Deccan Gladiators 108 for 3 in 10 overs (Jason Roy 57n.o, Tom Kohler Cadmore 40, Sikandar Raza 2 for 16)

The Chennai Braves 109 for 4 in 9.3 overs (Dan Lawrence 40, Carlos Brathwaite 27)

Player of the Match: Dan Lawrence