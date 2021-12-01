Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi to wear special National Day jerseys

Team Abu Dhabi will wear special commemorative shirts with ‘50’ on the back of each players’ jersey in the colours of the national flag. — Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi Cricket to celebrate UAE's half-century with festival of cricket

By Team KT Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 7:47 PM

Abu Dhabi Cricket will join the UAE’s 'Year of the 50th National Day celebrations on Thursday with a festival of cricket taking place at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The UAE’s half-century will be honoured during the Abu Dhabi T10, with host side Team Abu Dhabi wearing special commemorative shirts with ‘50’ on the back of each players’ jersey in the colours of the national flag.

Team Abu Dhabi will face Delhi Bulls from 8 pm in the night’s final game, with Bangla Tigers taking on Northern Warriors in UAE National Day’s opening match from 4 pm.

Tickets remain on sale for the double header, with fans encouraged to show their support for the country by turning up in their droves to cheer on Team Abu Dhabi as they go in search of a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

“It’s been a pleasure to captain the home team in the Abu Dhabi T10 and all of us in Team Abu Dhabi have enjoyed every minute of being in the UAE,” said captain Liam Livingstone.

“The UAE is a great country and I’m really looking forward to leading our team out on UAE National Day. I hope that we can mark the country’s 50th year with a victory and go on to win the tournament for all our fans across the emirates.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 will continue its National Day festivities over the remainder of the weekend as the tournament heads toward a dramatic conclusion.

Thursday’s games wrap up the group stage of the competition before Friday’s eliminators that will determine this year’s finalists.

“We’re in for a real treat this weekend and there is no more fitting way for us to celebrate the UAE’s 50th year than by hosting what will be a thrilling end to the Abu Dhabi T10,” said Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO, Matt Boucher.

“This will be an opportunity for the entire Abu Dhabi cricket community to come together as one and, hopefully, see Team Abu Dhabi go all the way and win the tournament for the first time.”

In support of Team Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Cricket's Year of the Fiftieth festivities, the Abu Dhabi T10's official ticketing partner QTickets will also be offering a number of discounts on selected events and activities.