T20 World Cup: A win is mandatory for the Aussies

New Zealand go up against the Irish, while defending champions Australia take on Afghanistan

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (right) during the game against England. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 11:30 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 11:31 PM

MATCH 1

Humbled by England in the previous game, on paper, the Kiwis have too much firepower — in batting and bowling — for Ireland to withstand. Yet, as everyone knows, in this fickle format, there are no guarantees. Remember, the plucky Irish caused one of the biggest upsets in the tournament by beating England.

New Zealand have been arguably the best performing side in the tournament, the only apparent weakness being skipper Kane Williamson’s dismal form. But with England and Australia also eyeing a place in the semis, and Sri Lanka not yet out of the running, they have to be on red alert, as it were. There is no easy win to be had, and the pressure will be entirely on them.

MATCH 2

The defending champions began falteringly, losing their first match to New Zealand, and by such a huge margin that their Net Run Rate still remains negative. This was one area where they failed even in the win against Ireland, unable to bowl out the minnow team cheaply and give the NRR a boost.

As things stand, a win is mandatory for the Aussies, but so also the need to hike up the NRR to an extent which would put it out of reach of England, who play Sri Lanka in the final group match and will have a clear target in front of them

The hapless Afghans have suffered because of the inclement weather but also lack of heft in the batting. They have a decent bowling attack though, with quality spinners, who can trouble the best.

What Aussies badly want is David Warner’s drought to end, and to complete a win with authority and plenty of wickets, runs and overs to spare.

New Zealand vs Ireland, Adelaide, 8 am (UAE Time)

The Gamechangers

Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling

Australia vs Afghanistan, Adelaide, 12 pm

The Gamechangers

Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz