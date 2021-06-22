Euro 2020: Wembley Stadium in London to have crowd of 60,000 for semis and final
The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75% capacity for the final three games
Crowd capacity at Wembley Stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semifinals and final of Euro 2020, the British government said on Tuesday.
The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75% capacity for the final three games, which conclude with the final itself on July 11.
-
Cricket
WTC final: Pace bowlers strike as India fight...
New Zealand, resuming at 101 for two in reply to India's first... READ MORE
-
Sports
WTC final: Fifth day's play finally resumes after ...
Match referee Chris Broad and the umpires can take the game into... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Self-isolating Chilwell, Mount ruled...
The duo had been self-isolating after coming into contact with... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final: Rain delays start as India, Kiwis hope ...
Rain had played spoilsport once again on Day Four and play was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai airport to have world's largest lab for PCR ...
The 20,000 sq. ft lab can process 100,000 samples daily. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Use Emirates ID to show vaccination, PCR...
This will do away with the need of physically carrying their... READ MORE
-
News
38-year-old Indian expat gets UAE golden visa
Shah, who has travelled to over 30 countries to work on projects, has ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Air India to fly to Dubai airport T1 from June 24
Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at DXB on... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa