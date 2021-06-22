Football
Euro 2020: Wembley Stadium in London to have crowd of 60,000 for semis and final

Reuters/London
Filed on June 22, 2021
Scotland fans react after their team's Euro Group D match against England at Wembley Stadium in London on June 18. (AFP)

The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75% capacity for the final three games


Crowd capacity at Wembley Stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semifinals and final of Euro 2020, the British government said on Tuesday.

The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75% capacity for the final three games, which conclude with the final itself on July 11.




