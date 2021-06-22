Euro 2020: Self-isolating Chilwell, Mount ruled out of England's game today
The duo had been self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19
England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount will self-isolate until June 28, ruling them out of Tuesday’s Euro 2020 Group D game with the Czech Republic, the team said in a statement.
The duo had been self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
Both players are team mates of Gilmour’s at Premier League club Chelsea and were pictured embracing him at the end of Friday’s 0-0 draw at Wembley.
“Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St. George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley,” England said in a statement.
“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England.”
Midfielder Mount has started both England’s games while left back Chilwell has yet to feature.
England said the entire squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative. They added further tests will be carried out when appropriate.
