Bayern hit seven past Bochum to go top of Bundesliga
Bochum’s Greek defender Vasilios Lampropoulos scored a first-half own goal at the Allianz Arena
Champions Bayern Munich fired four first-half goals past promoted VfL Bochum as they thrashed the visitors 7-0 with Joshua Kimmich scoring twice and Robert Lewandowski again on target as they took top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The Bavarians, who lead on 13 points from five games a point ahead of VfL Wolfsburg who play on Sunday, killed off the game in the first half and never took their foot off the gas in Bochum’s heaviest defeat ever in the Bundesliga.
“We gave Bochum no space to breathe,” Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka said. “We are just enjoying playing football and want to develop with each game.”
“We want to apply the philosophy of our coach. It was a lot of fun today. Obviously not for Bochum and I feel a bit sorry for them,” Goretzka, a former Bochum player said.”
Bayern, aiming for a record-extending 10th straight league crown, opened their account with their first shot on goal when Leroy Sane curled a free kick over the wall in the 17th minute.
He then set up Kimmich for their second goal 10 minutes later with the midfielder latching onto Sane’s clever cross into the box before turning on the spot and firing in.
Bayern, who beat Barcelona 3-0 in Spain earlier this week in their Champions League group stage opener, made it 3-0 in the 33rd with Serge Gnabry charging through to score.
Bochum’s first half misery was complete when Vasillis Lampropoulos scored an own goal as he attempted to pass the ball in front of Bayern striker Lewandowski.
The Pole did get on the scoresheet in the 61st, tapping in from close range and becoming the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.
Lewandowski, who set a Bundesliga record with 41 league goals last season, has already scored seven times in Bayern’s first five league games so far this term.
With the home fans conducting Mexican waves in the stands, Bayern kept up the pressure, adding a sixth through Kimmich in the 65th before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting drilled in number seven in the 79th to complete Bochum’s misery.
Wolfsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday when Borussia Dortmund, in fourth on nine points, welcome Union Berlin.
